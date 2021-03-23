Governor Mills kicks off Maine’s maple sugaring season by tapping Blaine House maple tree

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is celebrating the start of Maine’s maple sugaring season.

The Governor tapped the Blaine House Maple tree.

The annual tradition sets the stage for Maine Maple Sunday Weekend which is coming up this Saturday and Sunday.

The tapping also pays tribute to an industry with an estimated annual statewide economic contribution almost $49 million.

Mills is encouraging all Mainers to get out and safely enjoy Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.

”You can’t crowd in like we usually do to get that delicious ice cream or to watch the evaporator at work, but you can buy the goods, you can show up, you can show your children how it works, and taste some delicious products, safely distance, and just enjoy the day. It’s going to be a great weekend. We encourage everyone to come out for Maine Maple Sunday,” said Governor Janet Mills.

Sugar houses participating in Maine Sunday Maple Weekend are being asked to follow CDC guidelines to welcome guests safely.

A full list of those Maine maple producers can be found here.

