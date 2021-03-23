Fires inspire Bucksport Public Safety’s CASHH program

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A pair of recent fires at apartment buildings in Bucksport are the motivation for a new program launched by the town’s public safety department.

“We came up with the program to just remind all citizens in these apartment complexes to double check things before you leave,” said Public Safety Director Sean Geagan.

It’s called, CASHH.

“We brainstormed an idea that we would put something like a magnet on their door, so when they left the residence, they could remind themselves to blow out things like candles, turn off any appliances like toaster ovens, or any burners that they have going. Stoves and heating elements,” said Bucksport Fire Captain Pam Payson.

“We have five or six large apartment complexes with multiple apartments in each one of these buildings,” explained Geagan. “Some are four story buildings. Recently, we had two unfortunate events where there were fires in single apartments in these larger complexes. Those were due to the appliances not being fully turned off before people left for the day to go to Bangor or wherever they were going.”

“There’s so many people in those apartment buildings, it takes a lot of time to get them out sufficiently, so we want to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Payson.

And that’s just what they’ve done.

“We went to 189 different departments in the last week or so, and I would say that 99% of the people that we spoke with in these complexes were very appreciative of what we were doing with the program, and we’re going to put it up to remind them to check things before they left,” Geagan said.

The cash for CASHH comes from the town’s Guns and Hoses program, a collaboration between police and fire that raises funds for projects just like this. The hope is to continue to build off this idea and many others in the days ahead.

