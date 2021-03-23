Advertisement

COVID precautions could make for a mild flu season

There have been only three hospitalizations and no deaths among the 136 influenza cases recorded so far, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
Maine health officials say all of the precautions aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus may be contributing to a mild flu season.

Last year at this point, the state had already had 36 deaths, 81 outbreaks, 494 hospitalizations and 10,000 cases, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Over the last five years, flu-related deaths have ranged from a high of 82 in the 2017-18 season to a low of 29 in 2018-19.

