Complaint filed in bias attack on Asian mother, child

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The attorney general has filed a civil rights complaint against a man who allegedly harassed and threatened a woman and her daughter because they were Asian American in Portland, Maine, last week.

The complaint announced on Monday seeks an order prohibiting Troy Sprague from having contact with the woman or her family and instructs him not to violate the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

Sprague allegedly approached the woman and her daughter as they were sitting in their car and yelled “go back to your country.”

There is no hate crime statute in Maine, but someone can be charged with civil rights violations.

It was not clear if Sprague has an attorney.

