Advertisement

Cod fishing season to reopen in Gulf of Maine

They’re limited to one cod per day.
They’re limited to one cod per day.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal fishing regulators are reopening the recreational fishery for cod in the Gulf of Maine for two weeks while they consider the future of the industry.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that recreational anglers and for-hire vessel operators can harvest cod from the Gulf of Maine from April 1 to April 14.

They’re limited to one cod per day.

The New England Fishery Management Council has recommended status quo measures for recreational Gulf of Maine cod fishing for the 2021 fishing year, which starts May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Dover-Foxcroft woman named Ms. Wheelchair Maine 2021
Dover-Foxcroft woman named Ms. Wheelchair Maine 2021
City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist
City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist