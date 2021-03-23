Advertisement

City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor honored a Bangor high school grad and now space archeologist.

Dr. Sarah Parcak recieved the key to the city on Monday at a city council meeting.

Dr. Parcak specializes in using satellite images to map ancient sites.

She’s worked in 14 countries across five continents.

We asked Dr. Parcak how it feels to be given this honor from her hometown.

Dr. Sarah Parcak, a Space Archeologist, said, ”I cried when I found out about it. My hometown I love you all. To me, there is so much civic responsibility I think that to me is what I took from growing up in Bangor. This idea that you are constantly giving back to your community. You’re part of something bigger than yourself.”

Dr. Parcak says she really fell in love with history in high school.

She credits her teachers through her days at school for encouraging her to pursue her interests.

There’s also a way you can help Dr. Parack and her tea,m located different archeological sites.

City Council 03/22/2021

City Council 03/22/2021

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Monday, March 22, 2021

