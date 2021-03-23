City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor honored a Bangor high school grad and now space archeologist.

Dr. Sarah Parcak recieved the key to the city on Monday at a city council meeting.

Dr. Parcak specializes in using satellite images to map ancient sites.

She’s worked in 14 countries across five continents.

We asked Dr. Parcak how it feels to be given this honor from her hometown.

Dr. Sarah Parcak, a Space Archeologist, said, ”I cried when I found out about it. My hometown I love you all. To me, there is so much civic responsibility I think that to me is what I took from growing up in Bangor. This idea that you are constantly giving back to your community. You’re part of something bigger than yourself.”

Dr. Parcak says she really fell in love with history in high school.

She credits her teachers through her days at school for encouraging her to pursue her interests.

There’s also a way you can help Dr. Parack and her tea,m located different archeological sites.

Tonight I received the honor of a lifetime: the key to the City of Bangor, Maine, my beloved hometown, presented by the Bangor City Council on zoom. I was so touched by the ceremony, with many friends and family attending. It will have pride of place on our mantle+ in my heart. — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) March 23, 2021

