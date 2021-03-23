City of Bangor places community sharps boxes around town

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is working to eliminate litter from needles and syringes in public spaces.

“When we support people who use drugs, we are supporting the entire community, we are supporting public health and public safety,” said Whitney Parrish with Maine Health Equity Alliance.

The City of Bangor, with input from community organizations, placed sharps boxes in locations across the city.

The boxes allow people to properly dispose of syringes or needles.

“Providing an opportunity for those dealing with some issues at least to have a chance take care of it and not leave them on the ground and have a safe container to place them,” said Tracy Willette, Director of Bangor Parks and Recreation.

Parrish says it’s critical to do public education around why these steps are necessary.

“When we don’t have these things in our community, that further pushed people into the darkness, further pushes them away from supports that they might want or need and that’s just amplifying the crisis that we’re seeing ourselves with overdose mortality,” said Parrish.

A report estimates that 503 people in Maine died from drug overdoses in 2020. That’s a 25 percent increase from 2019.

Parrish says it’s important to recognize drug use is happening - and take steps to promote safe practices.

“We don’t want these preventable communicable diseases that we’re trying to prevent with our services and outreach to meet other folks in the community,” said Parrish.

Tracey Willette says they will continue to work with city partners to address more needs as they arise.

The boxes can be found in Second Street Park, the Kenduskeag Stream Pedestrian Bridge and the Broad Street Park.

“Trying to bear in mind the needs of everybody and balancing that with the placement of the containers in particular,” said Willette.

“Just an incredible step forward that we hope will just build and build and create safer communities for everyone,” said Parrish.

