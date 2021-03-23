Advertisement

Chemical site cleanup on Maine river to cost more than $180M

The settlement concerns the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant on the Penobscot River that has been the subject of legal conflicts for more than two decades.
(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (AP) - A settlement that is pending approval from a federal judge would require the former owner of a shuttered chemical plant in Maine to spend more than $180 million to clean up mercury contamination.

The settlement concerns the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant on the Penobscot River that has been the subject of legal conflicts for more than two decades.

The Bangor Daily News reports HoltraChem owner Mallinckrodt, LLC of St. Louis, Missouri, would deposit $187 million into a trust fund to pay for the cleanup, and could end up adding up to $80 million more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Complaint filed in bias attack on Asian mother, child
COVID precautions could make for a mild flu season