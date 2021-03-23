Camden man celebrates many victories on weight loss journey

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Many people have struggled with their weight during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s not the case for one Camden man, who’s been able to maintain the impressive progress he’s made in recent years. He’s sharing his story with TV5′S Brittany McHatten in the hopes of helping others.

”An unrelated health scare I ended up having actually got my mom to give me a little bit of a nudge,” Camden’s Michael Deabler said about the origins of his weight loss story. “That’s really what got me to go to TOPS and made me aware of how big I had gotten.”

At his heaviest, Deabler weighed more than 225 pounds. That’s when he joined the non-profit TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly.

In 2019 alone, Deabler dropped more than 111 pounds, besting all other men in the U.S. and Canada in his weight class. He learned of his first-place finish during a snowstorm that knocked out power in his part of town.

“I was actually walking around here with my phone in my hand trying to get some type of reception,” Deabler said. “I see that I get an email and it’s from TOPS headquarters.”

He was having trouble downloading the attachment.

“I end up finally getting it and I was actually right down the road here,” Deabler said. “I jumped for joy finding out that I won and everything.”

Deabler says he’s thankful for TOPS not just because of the weight he was able to lose, but also for everything he was able to gain in the process.

“I joined in April so I had a couple of months,” Deabler explained when discussing one of his goals for joining TOPS. “In the fall I wanted to go hunting with my nieces. That fall was the first time I had gone in the woods for 15, 16 years. Didn’t get anything, but just being able to go out in the woods with my nieces and my brother was a huge favor.”

The aches and pains -- gone. Effects of sleep apnea -- diminished. Deabler says there’s no secret to his success, just heathier eating habits and regular exercise.

“During the summer on good days I’ll go out for 3, 4 miles. I never though I -- for fun -- would go walking for 4 miles,” he said with a smile.

His next goal? Losing roughly 20 pounds to make it 200 total for his weight loss journey.

