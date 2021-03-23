Advertisement

Bangor Evidence Team and bomb squad conduct trainings

We got some calls and messages from people asking about loud noises near the Bangor airport.
Authorities were involved in what's called a post-blast investigation.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Evidence team and the bomb squad was out for training on Tuesday and a lot of people could hear it.

This is the first time they’re doing this type of training where they collect evidence and try to piece back together exploded devices.

We asked Bangor Police Department’s Lead Evidence Detective about why the public wasn’t notified about what was going on.

Joe Orcutt, Bangor Police Department’s Lead Evidence Detective, said, ”No one does this on their off time at home. This is in controlled environments, and we do not publicize where we are going to have this training because of that aspect. And rest assured, it’s always on a safe place away from the general population.”

Detective Orcutt says a car did catch fire - that wasn’t in the plans for Orcutt training.

He says the situation was handled well and having the fire made training more realistic.

