2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more people died with the coronavirus in our state, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 137 newly recorded cases.

One person from Cumberland County and another individual from Androscoggin County died with the virus.

That brings the total the number of Mainers who passed away with coronavirus to 731.

There are now 48,773 cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, 37,660 are confirmed.

23 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 12 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases per the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Hancock County topping the 1,000 mark for total cases, with three new ones being added since yesterday.

Penobscot County has 22 new cases.

Piscataquis County with no new cases for the third-straight day.

Washington showing no change for the second day in a row.

Knox and Waldo counties also recording no new cases.

