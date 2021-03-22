Advertisement

Wireless Zone offers to tips to mitigate screen time

Too much screen time can cause straining eyes, trouble sleeping, and other negative behavioral side effects.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WABI) - Virtual learning continues in many communities. It can be hard to limit exposure to devices as parents balance working from home and their kids learning.

Too much screen time can cause strained eyes, trouble sleeping, and other negative behavioral side effects.

Bangor Wireless Zone says tips for limiting screen time include creating tech-free zones or times, not allowing phones during mealtimes, limiting device exposure one hour before bed, or simply going outside for some fresh air.

“Sitting in front of a screen all day can damage your eyes,” said Becky MacManus Marketing Manager at Bangor Wireless Zone. “It can mess with your circadian rhythms. We’re all looking for that mindless time that we spend on our phones. Which, just getting rid of it completely and getting rid of that stresser is a good thing.”

For more tips on limiting screen time, visit wirelesszone.com.

