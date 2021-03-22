Advertisement

UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday

Authorities believe the two fell about 100 feet along ice covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain.
(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Two hikers were found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday.

Authorities believe the two fell about 100 feet along ice covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain.

The two victims are a 28-year-old Wayne Beckford and 30-year old Kassandra Caceres from Rutland, Massachusetts.

“The advice we’ve been giving visitors this time of year is to avoid trails, especially those that involve icy higher elevations, and take advantage of walking and biking about 25 miles of the Park Loop Road that’s still closed off to motor vehicle traffic until April 15,” said Jay Elhard, a media specialist for the National Park Service.

The two were last heard from Thursday, with a search and rescue effort beginning yesterday after they did not return to check out of their hotel.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

