The Grand in Ellsworth bringing back vacation movie matinee

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth is bringing back a school vacation tradition this April.

The theater will open its doors every day from April 19th through April 23rd for a matinee movie for kids. The week-long event is sponsored by the City of Ellsworth.

Admission to see the movie is one dollar.

“As you can tell I’m extremely excited to be able to get people back into this historic venue that has been shuttered,” said The Grand’s Executive Director Nick Turner. “You know, the lights have been off for almost a year. So it’s kind of a perfect way to reopen.”

The Grand is showing the animated Pixar movie ‘ONWARD’ all five days of vacation week. Show time is one o’clock, and doors open at noon.

For more information, including the Grand’s COVID safety measures for the show, visit grandonline.org.

