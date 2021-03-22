Advertisement

The Grand in Ellsworth bringing back vacation movie matinee

The week-long event is sponsored by the City of Ellsworth, and admission to see the movie is...
The week-long event is sponsored by the City of Ellsworth, and admission to see the movie is one dollar.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth is bringing back a school vacation tradition this April.

The theater will open its doors every day from April 19th through April 23rd for a matinee movie for kids. The week-long event is sponsored by the City of Ellsworth.

Admission to see the movie is one dollar.

“As you can tell I’m extremely excited to be able to get people back into this historic venue that has been shuttered,” said The Grand’s Executive Director Nick Turner. “You know, the lights have been off for almost a year. So it’s kind of a perfect way to reopen.”

The Grand is showing the animated Pixar movie ‘ONWARD’ all five days of vacation week. Show time is one o’clock, and doors open at noon.

For more information, including the Grand’s COVID safety measures for the show, visit grandonline.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

New Sharon man seriously injured in a fire.
New Sharon man flown to hospital after fire
Dr. Sarah Parcak specializes in using satellite images to map ancient sites
City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist
Maine Business School helping Maine Veterans Project
Maine business school fundraiser supports Maine Veterans Project
Animal Orphanage in Old Town gearing up for kitten season
Maine attorney general files civil rights complaint in attack on Asian-American woman, daughter