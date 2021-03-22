Spring has sprung, are you getting outdoors more?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Saturday was the official start of spring, and comfortable temperatures mean people are headed outside.

Birds are chirping, ice is melting, and people are taking advantage of the change in season.

“I think a lot of people have spring fever.”

Chuck Clark was out for a walk in Bangor City Forest with his 14-year-old beagle, Zoe.

“A little muddy here today, but they do call it mud season don’t they.”

The parking lot was full as people sought the fresh spring air.

“Saturday, first day of spring was like, it’s on.”

“This is our first time back in the park since the fall.”

Kathleen and Dennis Lang brought their bikes out for the first time this year.

“Getting exercise after sitting around all winter, needing to get in shape.”

They say they’ve also been making use of the paths along the Penobscot.

“The Brewer side or on the Bangor side, we just walked.”

“The weather is everything. It’s just wonderful coming out.”

Phil Worden, a Bar Harbor resident, was out taking photos of wildlife along the river.

He says it’s been a hobby of his for fifty years.

“I was hoping if I could see something in the river like an animal. I got some pictures of a river otter the other day with a fish in his mouth. It was great. Those are hard to come by. Most common thing of course are seagulls, but they’re not that dramatic and ducks are nice, too.”

Of course, some folks are already looking ahead to the sun soaked days of summer. Dennis Lang says he’s ready to go surfing.

“We surf Orchard Beach, Higgins Beach.”

“We have our grandchildren who surf with him, Paige and Grace.” added Kathleen. “They’re his surfing buddies.”

But there’s no need to wait.

“People should just get out and enjoy it.” said Dennis.

