Busy start to spring fire season, officials give tips to prevent wildfires

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spring fire season has come early.

An official with the Maine Forest Service says there have already been more than 30 wildfires around Maine.

At least 16 fires happened over the weekend.

There was a wildland fire on Eastern Avenue in Brewer.

Maine Forest Service Chief Forest Ranger Bill Hamilton said these kinds of fires aren’t uncommon this time of year.

There are ways to prevent brush and debris fires from spreading including not leaving.

“Make sure that you’re an adequate distance from a structure at least 50ft or 100 ft with structure. Have hand tools and buckets of water or a charged garden hose, all that sort of thing if you’re going to burn brush or debris,” Maine Forest Service Chief Forest Ranger Bill Hamilton added.

If you’re going to burn brush and debris, he says get a burn permit and talk with your local fire department.

Hamilton says 2020 was the busiest fire season they’ve seen in 35 years.

