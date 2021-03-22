Oakland teen missing, not seen since March 18th

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Lewiston Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl from Oakland who hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

Police say Lanie Nolan, is a current resident of New Beginning, a housing and support facility for Maine youth in Lewiston.

Officials say she was last seen at approximately 2:30 pm on March 18th , when she stated she was “going for a walk.”

They say she never returned from the walk and was reported missing to police later that day.

Police said in a release that Nolan may have left the area willingly with a 23-year-old male with who she was communicating with via social media.

They say she may have been picked up by the man, who may be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with California plates.

Nolan is described as being a fair-skinned white female who is 5′4″, 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers, as well as eyeglasses.

Officers and detectives are actively investigating and are in contact with Lanie’s parents and friends.

Anyone with information that may help police find Nolan is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department.

