Nokomis students win national recognition

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Nokomis Regional High School has been awarded $15,000 in technology and classroom supplies for their efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The award was given for being named a national semi-finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for building a self-automated desktop cleaning robot to help sanitize desks or tables. It’s called the “ATLAS,” an acronym for “automated table-top lightweight active sanitizer.”

The project has provided an invaluable learning experience for the students.

“I do actually like the fact that they’ve now all experienced kind of a real-life situation where they are working virtually,” said Nokomis teacher Kern Kelley. “They’re working from home. They have to coordinate for physical things. They’re not going to see each other face-to-face for maybe a week and a half, or two weeks. So that’s a real life experience that would be hard to replicate otherwise.”

If the student’s project is selected as a National Finalist in April, they’ll move forward with a chance to be named the National Winner with a $130,000 grand prize.

