Advertisement

Nokomis students win national recognition

The award was given for being named a national semi-finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow...
The award was given for being named a national semi-finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Nokomis Regional High School has been awarded $15,000 in technology and classroom supplies for their efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The award was given for being named a national semi-finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for building a self-automated desktop cleaning robot to help sanitize desks or tables. It’s called the “ATLAS,” an acronym for “automated table-top lightweight active sanitizer.”

The project has provided an invaluable learning experience for the students.

“I do actually like the fact that they’ve now all experienced kind of a real-life situation where they are working virtually,” said Nokomis teacher Kern Kelley. “They’re working from home. They have to coordinate for physical things. They’re not going to see each other face-to-face for maybe a week and a half, or two weeks. So that’s a real life experience that would be hard to replicate otherwise.”

If the student’s project is selected as a National Finalist in April, they’ll move forward with a chance to be named the National Winner with a $130,000 grand prize.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

New Sharon man seriously injured in a fire.
New Sharon man flown to hospital after fire
Dr. Sarah Parcak specializes in using satellite images to map ancient sites
City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist
Maine Business School helping Maine Veterans Project
Maine business school fundraiser supports Maine Veterans Project
Animal Orphanage in Old Town gearing up for kitten season
Maine attorney general files civil rights complaint in attack on Asian-American woman, daughter