New bill proposes restrictions on some state workers in marijuana industry

It would require anyone who worked in the Office of Marijuana Policy to wait at least two years before working as a lobbyist or in the marijuana industry in Maine.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new bill in Augusta would put restrictions on certain state employees working in the marijuana industry.

It would require anyone who worked in the Office of Marijuana Policy to wait at least two years before working as a lobbyist or in the marijuana industry in Maine.

That goes for anyone who also works in the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The bill’s sponsor says this is all about making things fair for smaller businesses just starting out.

”We’re not stating that there’s an actual conflict, but there’s a perceived one, and it’s just like, we’re not naive, you know? Politics is all about connections and relationships, and if you run a department, and the next day, you work for a company trying to get preferential treatment, you’re at a higher level, and there’s not a level playing field for all these small business people in the state,” said Rep. Ben Collings (D-Portland).

The bill calls for violators to be fined $100 a day they are employed.

There was a public hearing Monday.

There will be a work session on Friday.

