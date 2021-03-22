Man dies following house fire in Chester

CHESTER, Maine (WABI) - A Chester man has died after a fire at his home a week ago.

State officials say 48-year-old Joel Beach was flown to a hospital in Portland after the fire outside his home on South Chester Road last Monday.

The fire marshal’s office says the fire was an accident and started as a result of ashes being placed in a trash container.

The container was outside on a ramp leading to the front door of the mobile home.

The fire did not damage the inside of the home.

Officials say Beach was injured trying to extinguish the fire.

They say he was expected to recover, but he passed away Saturday.

We’re told his partner was also injured in the fire and treated at a hospital.

