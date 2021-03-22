Mainly Clear Tonight, Mostly Sunny & Mild Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The high pressure that has brought the state a sunny, mild and beautiful stretch of weather is just to our south. With that, skies will be mainly clear tonight. There may be some patchy morning fog tomorrow near and along the coast. Lows will drop back to the mid 20s and lower 30s.

This dry weather pattern continues into Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs once again mild, in the 50s to lows 60s. A frontal boundary will try to approach the state from the north on Wednesday but will not make it here. We’re looking at a dry day, however, it will be mainly cloudy across the state. Highs will run in the 50s. As the low pressure approaches from the west, rain showers are possible on Thursday. The center of low pressure will eventually move to our north and west. Highs on Thursday will generally run in the 50s to low 60s statewide. A second area of low pressure will move into the Great lakes on Friday. It will eventually pass near or right through the state early Saturday morning. This will bring the likelihood for rain throughout the Pine Tree State. Highs on Friday will run in the upper 40s and 50s. It will be on the blustery side as well. As this storm passes to our east early Saturday morning, some cooler air will filter in. This may briefly change any rain showers to snow showers, especially north. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s on Saturday.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Patchy fog possible near the coast late. Lows will fall back to the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 50s. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Friday: Periods of rain. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: A rain or snow shower possible, mainly during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 40s.

