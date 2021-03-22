Advertisement

Maine’s baby eel fishermen head back to rivers and streams

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s baby eel fishermen are heading to the state’s rivers and streams in the hopes of a more profitable season this year.

Baby eels, called elvers, are one of the most valuable natural resources in Maine.

They’re sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use as seedstock so they can be grown to maturity and used as food, such as sushi.

The season started Monday.

Fishermen began last year’s season at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted the worldwide economy.

Prices plummeted from more than $2,000 per pound in 2019 to $525 per pound last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-21-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 172 new cases
The Maine Warden Service, teaming up with several other local emergency rescue agencies, freed...
Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks
Members of the various departments assessing the damage after the fire.
Multiple Area Departments Respond to Old Town House Fire
Some of the farm's products, which are still available in their store.
Cider Hill Maple Farm Declines To Take Part in Maine Maple Sunday

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maine’s baby eel fishermen head back to rivers and streams
Multiple Area Departments Respond to Old Town House Fire
Portland Jetport back open after halting operation due to suspicious bag, officials say