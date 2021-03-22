Advertisement

Maine football’s win over Stony Brook vaults them into the Top 25, Fagnano CAA player of the week

Maine ranks 25th in STATS FCS, 19th in Athlon Sports
Fagnano earns CAA player of the week
Fagnano earns CAA player of the week
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football made it two wins in a row this weekend beating Stony Brook 35-19 on the road. The Black Bears cracking the top 25 national polls this week at number 25 in STATS FCS. The Black Bears are now ranked 19th in the Athlon Sports poll.

UMaine quarterback Joe Fagnano earning his 2nd straight CAA Player of the Week honor after going for 5 touchdowns for the 2nd week in a row. Joe again threw 4 scores, with three going to Old Town’s Andre Miller, he also ran for another. They were pretty happy to leave Long Island 2 and 1.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

MABC Spirit of the Game award winners demonstrate perseverance
MABC Spirit of the Game award winners, scholarship winner, demonstrate perseverance
Kennebunk’s Archibald, Maranacook’s McClure earn Miss and Mr. Basketball awards
Kennebunk’s Archibald, Maranacook’s McClure earn Miss and Mr. Basketball awards
UMaine announces baseball series has been cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19 positive case...
UMaine announces baseball series has been cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19 positive case in the program
Maine football hopes to build off Albany win at Stony Brook on Saturday
Maine football hopes to build off Albany win at Stony Brook on Saturday