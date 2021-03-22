Maine football’s win over Stony Brook vaults them into the Top 25, Fagnano CAA player of the week

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football made it two wins in a row this weekend beating Stony Brook 35-19 on the road. The Black Bears cracking the top 25 national polls this week at number 25 in STATS FCS. The Black Bears are now ranked 19th in the Athlon Sports poll.

UMaine quarterback Joe Fagnano earning his 2nd straight CAA Player of the Week honor after going for 5 touchdowns for the 2nd week in a row. Joe again threw 4 scores, with three going to Old Town’s Andre Miller, he also ran for another. They were pretty happy to leave Long Island 2 and 1.

