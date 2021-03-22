Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday. No new deaths were included in Monday’s report.

There have been 48,642 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 37,559 are confirmed.

To date, 729 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 22nd (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 27 new cases. Penobscot County has 21.

Piscataquis County with no new cases for the second-straight day.

Washington and Lincoln counties also showing no change.

