MABC Spirit of the Game award winners, scholarship winner, demonstrate perseverance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches awards announced this weekend.

The Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game winners all with amazing stories of perseverance.

The 2021 Joshua Titus Spirit of the Game Award went to Nokomis Regional’s Donovan Kurt. He was diagnosed with cancer and after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments returned to play sports for the Warriors.

“It ended up being a great season,” says Nokomis senior Donavan Kurt, “With us being a small community our team was super close and we really supported each other throughout this whole experience.”

The 2021 Patrick Thibodeau Spirit of the Game Award went to Portland’s Gemima Motema and Amanda Kabantu. They both came to Maine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The senior cousins found a home with Stacey family. We asked what the favorite basketball moment was this year.

“I cherish every single moment because it was special. It is my last year and I’m never going to get back to playing high school. I have to move on,” says Portland senior Amanda Kabantu, “I tried to make the most out of every single moment that I had with them and it was such a memorable year.”

“Finding a new family meant a lot,” says Portland senior Gemima Motema, “My PHS family have been there for me, my teammates, and I’m so grateful for it.”

There were two academic all-state scholarships given out. Penquis Valley’s Zak Mills, who also has battled cancer in his younger life, was one of the winners of the $2,000 scholarship to continue his schooling at Husson.

“Being in the hospital and attending classes through FaceTime or Skype or whatever it was at the time certainly prepared me for this past year,” says Penquis Valley senior Zak Mills, “I hope that when I attend Husson in the fall, that everything will be back in the classroom. But if it’s not, I’m certain I will be prepared.”

