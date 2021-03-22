Advertisement

Lots of Sunshine & Mild Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another spectacular day ahead as high pressure continues to provide us with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs reaching the mid-50s to mid-60s this afternoon, coolest along the coast. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

High pressure will remain in control for our Tuesday giving us another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. We’ll see more clouds around the area Wednesday but still a decent day overall with temperatures in the 50s to near 60° for highs. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through the state Wednesday night and early Thursday. This could bring us a few rain showers on its way through but otherwise no big deal. We may see a few showers to start the day Thursday but as the disturbance moves out, skies will brighten Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our north on Friday bringing us some rain to end the work week. Despite the clouds and rainfall Friday, temperatures will still reach the 50s for highs. Cooler, more seasonable air will return for the weekend.

A Mild Stretch
A Mild Stretch(WABI)

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 56°-64°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 27°-37°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-63°, cooler along the coast with highs in the low 50s. South/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°, coolest along the coast.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

