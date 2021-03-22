Advertisement

High court won’t hear fishermen case against ocean monument

The fishermen sued in federal court saying the establishment of a protected zone where they have historically fished for lobsters and crabs could hurt their livelihoods.
(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Mar. 22, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Supreme Court has ruled that it will not consider a fishing group’s attempt to challenge the creation of a large federally protected area in the Atlantic Ocean.

The group sued to try to get rid of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which became the first national ocean monument in the Atlantic when President Barack Obama created it in 2016.

The fishermen sued in federal court saying the establishment of a protected zone where they have historically fished for lobsters and crabs could hurt their livelihoods.

The high court declined to consider the suit on Monday.

