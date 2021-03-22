Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book

There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.(Source: Simon and Schuster/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children’s book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.

It’s called “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner.

She says the book is for curious kids just like Fauci, who always had questions, whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The book comes out June 29.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-21-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 172 new cases
The Maine Warden Service, teaming up with several other local emergency rescue agencies, freed...
Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks
Members of the various departments assessing the damage after the fire.
Multiple Area Departments Respond to Old Town House Fire
Some of the farm's products, which are still available in their store.
Cider Hill Maple Farm Declines To Take Part in Maine Maple Sunday

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief: Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast