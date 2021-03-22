Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft woman named Ms. Wheelchair Maine 2021

Monique Smith was crowned on February 28th at home with her husband Dan, her son, and daughter-in-law present.
Monique Smith named 2021 Ms. Wheelchair Maine
(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Dover-Foxcroft has been named Ms. Wheelchair Maine 2021.

Monique Smith was crowned on February 28th at home with her husband Dan, her son, and daughter-in-law present.

Smith will serve as the Maine state titleholder and independent delegate for one year.

She will prepare to represent Maine and compete in the Ms. Wheelchair national competition held virtually in August.

Monique uses a wheelchair for mobility because of Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis.

Smith plans to use her year as Ms. Wheelchair Maine to share her platform’s focus of improving and addressing barriers with insurance companies.

“It’s kind of exciting. It means that I get a chance to educate and advocate for my platform which is insurance matters, and how improvements in healthcare coverage can help people with disabilities thrive, and it’s a little lacking at the moment,” said Monique Smith, Ms. Wheelchair Maine 2021.

Ms. Wheelchair Maine and Ms. Wheelchair America do not judge beauty.

The two organizations focus on recognizing the advocacy efforts, abilities, and accomplishments of women who use wheelchairs.

