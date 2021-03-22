Dover-Foxcroft Police looking for missing man

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Dover-Foxcroft Police are looking for a missing man.

Police say John Eldredge Sr. was last seen in Dexter on March 15th.

They say there’s concern for his well-being.

If you have any information, you’re asked to give Dover-Foxcroft Police a call at 564-8021 or Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office at 564-3304.

