Dover-Foxcroft Police looking for missing man

Police say John Eldredge Sr. was last seen in Dexter on March 15th.
Missing Man
Missing Man(Dover-Foxcroft Police Dept.)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Dover-Foxcroft Police are looking for a missing man.

Police say John Eldredge Sr. was last seen in Dexter on March 15th.

They say there’s concern for his well-being.

If you have any information, you’re asked to give Dover-Foxcroft Police a call at 564-8021 or Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office at 564-3304.

