Dirigo Reads looking for schools to add to 2021 program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dirigo Reads is looking to expand the schools in their program for 2021.

The organization provides books to participating schools so first graders have a new book every month.

They hope to have a monthly book in the hands of every first grader in Maine by 2025.

Co-founder Dan Cashman says the more they can do to encourage a love for reading in young children, the more likely they are to have opportunities to succeed.

“As kids are trying to navigate the pandemic in their own way, I think the more consistency they have the better, and creativity is something everybody could use at any age but especially at a young age,” said Cashman.

Dirigo Reads has distributed over 9,500 books to first graders in just over two school years.

To apply for your school to be included, you can visit dirigoreads.org.

