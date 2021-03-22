Animal Orphanage in Old Town gearing up for kitten season

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - As the weather warms, both two and four legged creatures begin to head outside.

This is also the time that cats start to go into heat.

The Animal Orphanage in Old Town says it’s kitten season.

Starting now, 70-80% of the female cats that arrive at the shelter are pregnant.

Because the Animal Orphanage is no-kill shelter, they will house those mother cats and their babies too, once they are born.

They say spaying and neutering your animals is key to keeping the cat population under control.

“A single, unspayed female out in the wild can lead to like 1,200 kittens in the span of three years,” says manager Erik Chambers. “It really snowballs.”

Now, if you are interested in adopting any of the kittens once they are born in the next few months, Chambers suggests you go on their kitten waiting list.

You can even specify what gender and breed of cat you are looking for.

You can call the Animal Orphanage at 827-8777 or check out their Facebook Page.

