Advertisement

Animal Orphanage in Old Town gearing up for kitten season

Kittens available for adoption at 12-14 weeks
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - As the weather warms, both two and four legged creatures begin to head outside.

This is also the time that cats start to go into heat.

The Animal Orphanage in Old Town says it’s kitten season.

Starting now, 70-80% of the female cats that arrive at the shelter are pregnant.

Because the Animal Orphanage is no-kill shelter, they will house those mother cats and their babies too, once they are born.

They say spaying and neutering your animals is key to keeping the cat population under control.

“A single, unspayed female out in the wild can lead to like 1,200 kittens in the span of three years,” says manager Erik Chambers. “It really snowballs.”

Now, if you are interested in adopting any of the kittens once they are born in the next few months, Chambers suggests you go on their kitten waiting list.

You can even specify what gender and breed of cat you are looking for.

You can call the Animal Orphanage at 827-8777 or check out their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

New Sharon man seriously injured in a fire.
New Sharon man flown to hospital after fire
Dr. Sarah Parcak specializes in using satellite images to map ancient sites
City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist
Maine Business School helping Maine Veterans Project
Maine business school fundraiser supports Maine Veterans Project
Maine attorney general files civil rights complaint in attack on Asian-American woman, daughter