Acadia National Park cautions visitors about spring hiking

A rescue helicopter flies away from Champlain Mountain with a hiker who became stuck after falling off the Precipice Trail on March 3rd.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - After the bodies of two hikers from Massachusetts were found in Acadia National Park Saturday, the park is again reminding people about safety, especially in the early spring months.

Park officials say 28-year-old Wayne Beckford and 30-year-old Kassandra Caceres fell about 100 feet along ice covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain.

Officials at the park say as the weather gets warmer, its important for people to remember hiking trails in Acadia’s mountains still have plenty of ice this time of year. Winter hiking gear, including ice grippers, cleats, and trekking poles are still highly encouraged.

Visitors should look at the weather, their planned route, equipment, and fitness level to evaluate their trip and be highly aware of their personal risk, according to Park Interpretive Media Specialist Jay Elhard.

”Spring fever can be a little bit dicey in Acadia, especially on the premier trails that we have that are a challenge to do even in dry weather in the peak of summer,” Elhard said. “It’s really still very wet up there, and wet conditions on granite are extraordinarily slick. Ice grippers aren’t going to help you with that necessarily. It’s really is imperative that visitors take the time to think things through first before they embark on some of these trails.”

Park officials say there are construction vehicles working on infrastructure for the Cadillac Mountain check station for the vehicle reservation system.

They ask visitors to avoid that area.

