Sunny & Mild The Next Couple Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast today. It will slowly pass through the Great Lakes into Southern New England throughout the afternoon. As the winds turn more southerly, it will be even milder compared to yesterday. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the 50s and lower 60s, coolest near the coast with lower 50s.

This high pressure will slip into the Gulf of Maine on Monday. Wall to wall sunshine is expected with highs in the 50s to low 60s once again. This dry weather pattern continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs once again very mild, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. At this point, it looks like a frontal boundary will try to approach the state from the north on Wednesday. We’re looking dry at this point with partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 50s. However, as the low pressure approaches from the west, rain showers are possible on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will generally run in the 50s to near 60 degrees statewide. Low pressure will move into the Great lakes on Friday. It will eventually pass near or right through the state. This will bring the likelihood for rain throughout the Pine Tree State. Highs on Friday will run in the 50s.

Today: Lots of sunshine & mild. Highs will top out in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies, lows will fall back to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be calm.

Monday: Wall to wall sunshine and mild. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

