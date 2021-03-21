Portland Jetport back open after halting operation due to suspicious bag, officials say

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Portland jetport has now resumed normal operations Sunday.

The terminal was evacuated Sunday afternoon, and the driveway closed due to a suspicious bag.

ADVISORY:

Due to a suspect bag @PolicePortland and @TSA have evacuated the terminal building. The driveway into the Jetport is closed. We expect at least 90 minutes until the building is released for operations. — Portland Jetport (@portlandjetport) March 21, 2021

Airport officials said in a tweet, they anticipate that operation would be ceased for around 90 minutes. Officials with the Jetport say the bomb squad was called out of an abundance of caution.

In an update, officials tweeted all inbound flights were placed on standby, awaiting further instruction. Roads to the Jetport were also closed.

The airport has posted a number of delays both inbound and outbound. One plane appears to be circling and hasn’t yet been diverted. Earliest reopening, according to airport, is 4:30 pm.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

