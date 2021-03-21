Advertisement

Portland Jetport back open after halting operation due to suspicious bag, officials say

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 21, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Portland jetport has now resumed normal operations Sunday.

The terminal was evacuated Sunday afternoon, and the driveway closed due to a suspicious bag.

Airport officials said in a tweet, they anticipate that operation would be ceased for around 90 minutes. Officials with the Jetport say the bomb squad was called out of an abundance of caution.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In an update, officials tweeted all inbound flights were placed on standby, awaiting further instruction. Roads to the Jetport were also closed.

The airport has posted a number of delays both inbound and outbound. One plane appears to be circling and hasn’t yet been diverted. Earliest reopening, according to airport, is 4:30 pm.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

