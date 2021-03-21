Multiple Area Departments Respond to Old Town House Fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews from five different towns raced to stop a fire from spreading in Old Town Sunday afternoon.

The call went out at around 12:35 p.m. of a house fire on Sixth Street.

Fire officials moved quickly to ensure the fire did not spread beyond the first floor.

Because the building was under renovation, no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

The Old Town Fire Department says that they were able to prevent substantial damage to the house.

”Pretty significant fire on the first floor. Crews made a quick attack, prevented spread to the second floor. Mainly what you can see in that porch right there area and it wrapped into the kitchen, so other than that, very minimal damage to the rest of the structure,” said John Kokoska, Old Town Fire Captain.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.