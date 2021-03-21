Mainly Sunny & Mild The Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with wall to wall sunshine today. Temperature are expected to reach the 50s to low 60s once again. This dry weather pattern continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs once again very mild, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. At this point, it looks like a frontal boundary will try to approach the state from the north on Wednesday. We’re looking dry at this point with martly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 50s. However, as the low pressure approaches from the west, rain showers are possible on Thursday mainly during the morning hours. Highs on Thursday will generally run in the 50s to near 60 degrees statewide. Low pressure will move into the Great lakes on Friday. It will eventually pass near or right through the state. This will bring the likelihood for rain throughout the Pine Tree State. Highs on Friday will run in the 50s.

Today: Wall to wall sunshine and mild. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 50s.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then variably cloudy. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

