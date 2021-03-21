Maine considers expanding career, tech education

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal to expand career and technical education opportunities in the state.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would establish a task force to study the creation of a comprehensive career and technical education system.

Daughtry said “important jobs like plumbing, electrical work and carpentry need to be filled but we can’t find enough people with the skills to do them.”

Daughtry also said expanding technical education opportunities would provide more well-paying jobs for Maine residents.

