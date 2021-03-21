Advertisement

Maine considers expanding career, tech education

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal to expand career and technical education opportunities in the state.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would establish a task force to study the creation of a comprehensive career and technical education system.

Daughtry said “important jobs like plumbing, electrical work and carpentry need to be filled but we can’t find enough people with the skills to do them.”

Daughtry also said expanding technical education opportunities would provide more well-paying jobs for Maine residents.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-21-21
Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Delta Air Lines adding flights at Bangor International Airport
Delta Airlines adding 3 flights at Bangor International Airport

Latest News

Maine seeking applicants to lead marijuana safety campaign
Maine to hold hearing on medical marijuana rules
Acadia’s carriage roads are off limits temporarily
The Maine Warden Service, teaming up with several other local emergency rescue agencies, freed...
Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks
As he has with other clinics around the state, Dr. Shah toured the facility to see how...
Dr. Shah makes visit to vaccination clinic in Auburn