Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 172 new cases

The Maine CDC says more than 581,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man in his 60s from Kennebec County is the latest to die from coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

The state’s death toll is now at 729.

The Maine CDC is reporting 172 new cases of the virus, bringing our total to 48,464 since the pandemic began.

More than 37,300 cases are confirmed.

71 people are currently hospitalized, 24 are in critical care.

Penobscot County has 29 new cases.

Kennebec has 11.

Piscataquis County is the only county reporting no change.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is now 207, up from 177 a week ago.

The Maine CDC says more than 581,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, more than 363,500 people have received their first shot.

That covers more than 27% of the state’s population.

More than 217,500 people have gotten their final dose.

A little more than 16% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 6,000 shots were given out Saturday.

