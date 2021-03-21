Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A hiker in Somerset County had to be rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon after he fell and became pinned between some large rocks.

Officials say it happened on the Mosquito Mountain Trailhead in The Forks just before 3:00 p.m.

30-year-old Clayford Cabila of Bangor had just finished a hike on the trail. Before he and his friend got into their car, they climbed up some large rocks that recently were moved there by heavy equipment in order to get a picture.

Once atop the rocks, Cabilas lost his balance and fell, causing one of the rocks to shift.

Officials say Cabilas arm and leg was pinned.

When crews arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m., they say Cabilas had a broken arm and leg, a head injury, and was becoming hypothermic.

Crews were able to use the Jaws of Life and airbags to move and secure the rock, and free Cabilas.

He was flown by to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries.

