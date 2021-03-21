Advertisement

Cider Hill Maple Farm Declines To Take Part in Maine Maple Sunday

The farm worries of being unable to properly enforce CDC guidelines with larger crowds.
Some of the farm's products, which are still available in their store.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EXETER, Maine (WABI) - While Maine Maple Sunday is a huge day for the state’s maple farms, one producer won’t be taking part in next week’s festivities.

Cider Hill Maple Farm made the decision not to open it’s doors on Maple Sunday, citing the difficulty of following safety guidelines while still giving a fun experience to visitors.

While the farm is sad they won’t be taking part, they say that the guidelines set by officials would make it impossible for visitors to come inside and see the full process behind maple syrup production, alongside sampling the product.

They ultimately felt it was simply preferable to wait until they could take part in a fun, safe fashion.

“There’s a lot of guidelines that we have to follow, as far as recommended by the CDC and the cooperative extension,” explained Shawn Colbath, owner of the farm.

“It’s a lot of touch surfaces that have to be sanitized and it’s to our benefit just to not have the liability of a large group.”

While they may not be able to do Maple Sunday, Cider Hill is providing tours to small groups.

To find out how to set up one, you can find them on Facebook.

