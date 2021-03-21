Advertisement

Augusta Fire Department holds first public vaccination clinic

Mar. 21, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Augusta Fire Department held its first public vaccinations clinic on Saturday at Cony High School and vaccinated nearly 200 people.

Leaders from the department say when they made the announcement for today, their phone lines lit up and registration filled up quickly.

“For us as health care providers, it’s not going to stop us from being able to wear masks but it is allowing us to spend more time with our extended families. Now that we’re able to get them vaccinated and bring families back together it’s going to be great for people’s mental health,” said Steven Leach, Augusta fire Battalion chief.

The department says when they get more doses, they’ll post registration information on their Facebook page.

