Acadia’s carriage roads are off limits temporarily

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Acadia National Park is closing its carriage roads as winter gives way to “mud season.”

The 45-mile network of gravel roads closed starting Friday to avoid damage from horses, bicycles and hikers during the spring thaw.

Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the goal of the temporary closure is to avoid costly repairs.

The road network will reopen later this year once the roads dry out and become firm.

