Advertisement

Acadia’s carriage roads are off limits temporarily

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Acadia National Park is closing its carriage roads as winter gives way to “mud season.”

The 45-mile network of gravel roads closed starting Friday to avoid damage from horses, bicycles and hikers during the spring thaw.

Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the goal of the temporary closure is to avoid costly repairs.

The road network will reopen later this year once the roads dry out and become firm.

Historic carriage roads are closing to all users March 19 as “mud season” opens across Acadia National Park. Warmer...

Posted by Acadia National Park on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-21-21
Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Delta Air Lines adding flights at Bangor International Airport
Delta Airlines adding 3 flights at Bangor International Airport

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine considers expanding career, tech education
Maine seeking applicants to lead marijuana safety campaign
Maine to hold hearing on medical marijuana rules
The Maine Warden Service, teaming up with several other local emergency rescue agencies, freed...
Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks
As he has with other clinics around the state, Dr. Shah toured the facility to see how...
Dr. Shah makes visit to vaccination clinic in Auburn