UMaine announces baseball series has been cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19 positive case in the program
Maine was to play 4 games at Stony Brook
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine announcing tonight it has cancelled this weekend’s America East opening series at Stony Brook due to the Coronoavirus.
The school said in a release it’s due to “a positive COVID-19 case in the program. Following contact tracing, six members of the baseball program have been placed into quarantine or isolation.”
