Three service members honored by Quilts of Valor and Maine Troop Greeters Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of service members were honored in a very special way Saturday afternoon in Bangor.

The Maine Troop Greeters and Quilts of Valor presented three specially made quilts to three veterans at Bangor International Airport, all of whom currently serve as troop greeters.

Marion Rudnicki, Don Gallupe, and George Newhall were the three veterans honored.

All of whom say the quilts came as a complete surprise.

”It’s unbelievable. This is so great. I can’t imagine doing this for us,” said George Newhall.

“The blanket, it’s beautiful. It’s a very nice blanket, it’s quite an honor,” said Marion Rudnicki.

“Beautiful work. Someone put a lot of thought into this,” said Don Gallupe.

Typically these greeters, veterans themselves, are the ones honoring our men and women returning home.

But today Quilts of Valor flipped it, to honor them back.

