Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One year ago, Quarantine Karaoke was born in Brewer.

Now, some of their familiar faces have gathered together in Bangor for a benefit concert to help those with ALS.

Creator, Quarantine Karaoke, Joe Meyer, said, ”I just tripped over a viral idea.”

That idea one year ago would land Joe Meyer in the middle of a global network of hundreds of thousands of people with one shared experience - living through a pandemic.

“I had no idea that it was going to catch fire like it did. It was a brand new unprecedented time, and this became a window into how everybody was handling it. And we all decided to sing karaoke and entertain each other,” Meyer said.

So entertaining that even people in the highest places in the music industry took notice.

“You know you’re doing something right when American Idol is contacting you,” Meyer said. He added, “And the Grammys are contacting you to be a part of their huge productions that they’re doing.”

They have more than 700,000 members and growing.

Quarantine Karaoke, Kevin Morneault, said, “it’s unbelievable what has happened and transpired over the past year, but it was so cool. They’re all just amazing people. We’ve become friends through the group.”

“It just popped up in my feed,” Diane said.

For Diane, it was a connection during an isolating time.

“I don’t think I really could have survived it because it’s, it’s been a hard year,” Diane added.

A year later, this fan from Fort Kent is meeting her favorite musician for the first time and all to benefit the ALS Association on behalf of Tammy Michaels.

Electric violinist Jeff Neil flew in from South Carolina. Neil said, “Super excited that I was like, asked to be a part of it.”

Brandon Parsons is from Orlando, Florida. Parsons explained, “We raised the money, and we got together, and we’re gonna do benefit concert.”

Mary Desmond, from Southern California, wrote a song for Michaels called ‘The Willow Tree.’ Desmond said, “I’m just happy to be here, and I’m so happy to be with the other musicians that are here and get to just kind of do what I love and perform.”

These popular QK musicians are now together in-person to perform together Friday night for the ROCK to Beat ALS concert.

“I just want to say thank you to all of them for being here. It means so much to me.”

The concert can be seen online.

