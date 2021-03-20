Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 220 additional COVID-19 cases today, bringing our total to 48,292 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths are being reported.

Total deaths in the state remain at 728.

More than 37,000 cases are confirmed.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is now 206.6, up from 175.7 a week ago.

80 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 are in critical care.

Penobscot County is reporting 35 new cases.

Kennebec County has 30.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting a change in cases.

16% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says nearly 575,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, more than 359,500 people have received their first shot.

That covers 26.75% of the state’s population.

More than 215,000 people have gotten their final dose.

More than 12,000 shots were given out Friday.

