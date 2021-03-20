Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools

Most of the cases are at the high school which has been holding classes remotely since wednesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools.

Principal Martha Boone says there are five confirmed cases and ten probable cases of COVID-19.

Most of the cases are at the high school which has been holding classes remotely since Wednesday.

They believe the outbreak started from “multiple outside of school contacts” rather than just one person.

No staff members have been affected.

