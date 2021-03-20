Lots of Sunshine & Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front just to our north will push to our northeast throughout the morning hours. This is a sign of some milder air moving into the region. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the state. It will be noticeably milder today, compared to yesterday. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to lower 50s this afternoon with lighter winds as well. Clear skies expected tonight with lows dropping back to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast tomorrow as well. It will slowly pass through the Great Lakes into Southern New England on Sunday. As the winds turn more southerly, it will be even milder for the second half of the weekend. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the 50s. This high pressure will slip into the Gulf of Maine on Monday. Wall to wall sunshine is expected with highs in the 50s, to dare I say, near 60 degrees! This dry weather pattern continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs once again very mild, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. At this point, it looks like a frontal boundary will try to approach the state from the north on Wednesday. We’re looking dry at this point with partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 50s. However, as the low pressure approaches from the west, rain showers are possible for Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny skies and milder. Highs will top out in the 40s to low 50s for much of the region. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies, lows will fall back to the mid 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & mild. Highs will top out in the 50s. Winds W/SW at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Wall to wall sunshine and very mild. Highs will run in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 50s.

