Kennebunk’s Archibald, Maranacook’s McClure earn Miss and Mr. Basketball awards

Locals recognized for Spirit of the Game, Scholarship awards
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
All-Star Basketball Virtual Awards Ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine Association of Basketball Coaches annoucing their senior All-Star awards and scholarships tonight virtually.

They officially announced the winners in a release Friday night.

“Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Recipients

Emily Archibald of Kennebunk is the 2021 Miss Maine Basketball award winner.

Cash McClure of Maranacook wins 2021 Mister Maine basketball award.

Academic All-State Scholarship Recipients

A $2,000 scholarship is awarded to one member of the Girls’ All-State Academic Team and one member of the Boys’ All-State Academic Team. Kylie Brown of Boothbay Region High School and Zakary Mills of Penquis Valley High School received the Maine McDonald’s Academic All-State Scholarship awards.

Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game Awards

The Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game Awards are given annually to high school basketball team members who embody the spirit of the sport, exemplify sportsmanship, inspire their teammates and coaches, and have shown the ability to overcome obstacles and boundaries.

The 2021 Joshua Titus Spirit of the Game Award was presented to Donovan Kurt of Nokomis High School. In March of 2020, Donovan was diagnosed with cancer and after undergoing rigorous chemotherapy and radiation treatments returned to play sports his senior year.

The 2021 Patrick Thibodeau Spirit of the Game Award was presented Gemima Motema and Amanda Kabantu of Portland High School. Amanda and Gemima came to Portland several years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Now seniors, the cousins lead and inspire their teammates with their drive and empathy both on and off the court.

MABC Media Award and Bob Brown Contributor Award

Each year the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches recognizes two individuals who display exceptional commitment to the sport of basketball.

This year’s Bob Brown Contributor Award winner is the legendary I.J. Pinkham, who has more wins than any other coach in Maine high school basketball history.

The MABC Media Award was presented to Fred Grant and his team at WHOU.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

